Jan 24 (Reuters) - Nokian Tyres expects its sales and operating result in 2020 to decline from 2019 due to a significant increase in carry-over stock in Russia, the Finnish tyre maker said on Friday.

Nokian said the rising carry-over stock in the Russian market resulted from weaker customer spending, falling new car sales and increasing competition. (Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki; Editing by Sam Holmes)