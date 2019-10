Oct 22 (Reuters) - Finnish tyre maker Nokian Renkaat warned on Tuesday its 2019 sales would be lower than it had earlier expected, due to weakened car and tyre markets, and said it sees markets remaining soft.

Nokian said it now sees 2019 net sales in comparable currencies approximately at the level of 2018 and operating profit margin at the 20% level. It had earlier forecast slight sales growth and operating profit weakening from 2018. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)