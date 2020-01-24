UPDATE 1-Nokian Tyres sees lower 2020 sales, profit amid Russia slowdown

(Adds details on outlook, sales, and quotes)

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Finnish company Nokian Tyres said on Friday it expects its 2020 sales and operating result to decline significantly from last year, dented by weak performance in its Russian operations.

The tyre maker said the Russian market last year was weaker than expected.

“Low consumer spending, declining new car sales and increasing competition resulted in a significant increase in carry-over stocks at the year-end in Russia,” the company said in a statement.

Nokian, which is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter numbers on February 4, also confirmed its October outlook of flat net sales for 2019, with an operating profit margin of approximately 20%.

“In 2019, the car and tyre markets continued to be soft in Europe, which resulted in tightening competition. Winter tyre demand in October-December was negatively impacted by the warm winter in Nokian Tyres key markets,” Nokian said. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki and Boleslaw Lasocki; Editing by Sam Holmes and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)