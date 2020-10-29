Finnish prosecutor to press charges against Nokian Tyres

HELSINKI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Finnish prosecutors have decided to press charges against Finnish tyre maker Nokian’s 2015-2016 board members, former chief executive and certain employees for suspected securities markets offences, the company said on Thursday.

“The prosecutor also requests a corporate fine of a maximum of EUR 850,000 to be imposed on the company,” Nokian said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8498 euros) (Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Jon Boyle)