HELSINKI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Nokian Tyres said on Tuesday that climate change was driving it to develop new products as demand for winter tyres slipped in the fourth quarter due to warmer than usual weather in the key markets of Russia, the Nordics and Central Europe.

“We are concerned and aware of what is happening in terms of climate change,” Hille Korhonen, the chief executive of the Finnish company, told a conference call.