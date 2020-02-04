Consumer Goods and Retail
February 4, 2020 / 12:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

Finnish tyre maker Nokian beats Q4 expectations

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Finnish tyre maker Nokian said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter operating profit fell 13.8% to 101 million euros ($111.6 million), above the average 98.7 million expected by analysts in a Refinitiv poll..

Its board proposed a dividend of 1.58 euros, also above the 1.55 euros analysts expected on average in the Refinitiv poll.

Shares in the company rose 3.2% following the report, recovering from a more than four-year low at the end January when the company gave a gloomy outlook for 2020.

$1 = 0.9048 euros Reporting by Anne Kauranen, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
