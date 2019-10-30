Finnish tyre maker Nokian misses Q3 profit expectations

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Finnish tyre maker Nokian Renkaat said on Wednesday its third-quarter operating profit fell 21% to 67.5 million euros ($75 million), below the average 78.6 million expected by analysts in a Refinitiv poll. .

The Finnish company, which last week warned its 2019 sales and profits would be lower than earlier forecast is struggling with soft demand on several markets.

Third quarter sales remained nearly flat at 357.3 million euros from a year ago, in line with the average 358 million forecasts. ($1 = 0.8998 euros) (Reporting by Anne Kauranen and Tarmo Virki, Editing by Louise Heavens)