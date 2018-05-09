Nokian Tyres misses market expectations in Q1, cites currency effects

HELSINKI, May 9 (Reuters) - Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres reported on Wednesday quarterly sales and profits below market expectations, citing an unfavourable currency effect.

Operating profit in the first quarter of the year rose 4 percent to 61 million euros ($72 million), compared with analysts’ average forecast of 69 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Sales rose 3 percent to 336 million euros, compared with a market forecast of 342 million euros and including a headwind of 20 million euros from exchange rate changes. ($1 = 0.8442 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl)