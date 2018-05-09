FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
May 9, 2018 / 5:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nokian Tyres misses market expectations in Q1, cites currency effects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, May 9 (Reuters) - Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres reported on Wednesday quarterly sales and profits below market expectations, citing an unfavourable currency effect.

Operating profit in the first quarter of the year rose 4 percent to 61 million euros ($72 million), compared with analysts’ average forecast of 69 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Sales rose 3 percent to 336 million euros, compared with a market forecast of 342 million euros and including a headwind of 20 million euros from exchange rate changes. ($1 = 0.8442 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.