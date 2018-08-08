Tyre maker Nokian beats Q2 expectations

HELSINKI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres reported on Wednesday quarterly profits above expectations and said it is on track to grow operating profit in 2018 compared to last year.

Nokian, which has a large plant in Russia and a smaller one in Finland, said operating profit stood at 108 million euros ($125.52 million) in the second quarter, above analysts’ average expectation of 99.7 million euros in a Reuters poll.

It kept its outlook for the full year unchanged, saying that with the current exchange rates, net sales and operating profit are expected to grow compared with 2017. ($1 = 0.8604 euros) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Stephen Coates)