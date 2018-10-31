FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 6:21 AM / in an hour

Tyre maker Nokian trims FY profit outlook

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres on Wednesday cut its full-year profit outlook after reporting a surprise fall in quarterly earnings, dented by unfavourable currency moves.

Nokian, which has a large plant in Russia and a smaller one in Finland, said 2018 sales and operating profit is now expected to be flat or slightly higher from 2017, compared with a previous forecast of growing sales and profit.

Third-quarter operating profit dropped 4 percent from a year earlier to 86 million euros ($97.5 million), clearly below analysts’ average expectation of 95 million euros in a Reuters poll.

$1 = 0.8819 euros Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

