Tyre maker Nokian trims FY profit outlook

HELSINKI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres on Wednesday cut its full-year profit outlook after reporting a surprise fall in quarterly earnings, dented by unfavourable currency moves.

Nokian, which has a large plant in Russia and a smaller one in Finland, said 2018 sales and operating profit is now expected to be flat or slightly higher from 2017, compared with a previous forecast of growing sales and profit.

Third-quarter operating profit dropped 4 percent from a year earlier to 86 million euros ($97.5 million), clearly below analysts’ average expectation of 95 million euros in a Reuters poll.