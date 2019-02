Tyre maker Nokian's Q4 profit falls, beats forecasts

HELSINKI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres on Tuesday reported a 4.4 percent fall in fourth-quarter operating profit to 117.2 million euros ($133.85 million) but beat analysts forecasts.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a profit of 113 million euros.

Nokian, which has a large plant in Russia and a smaller one in Finland, said 2019 sales on a constant currency basis are expected to grow while operating profit should be similar to 2018.