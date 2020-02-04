UPDATE 1-Finnish tyre maker Nokian beats forecasts despite gloomy outlook

(Adds comments, details)

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Finnish tyre maker Nokian said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter operating profit fell 13.8% year-on-year to 101 million euros ($111.6 million), above the average 98.7 million expected by analysts in a Refinitiv poll. .

Shares in the company initially rose 3.2% following the report but dropped to around -0.9% by 1300 GMT, having hit a more than four-year low at the end January when the company gave a gloomy outlook for 2020.

Nokian said its net sales increased slightly by 0.5% to 475.8 million euros in the quarter, despite soft demand.

“Winter tire demand in October-December was negatively impacted by the warm winter in Nokian Tyres’ key markets,” chief executive Hille Korhonen said in a statement.

The Russian market declined against expectations in 2019, she said, driven by low new car sales and consumer spending.

J.P. Morgan analysts said the company’s strategy appeared unrealistic.

“Nokian’s mid-term strategy of growing top-line at >5% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) and maintain group profitability at least at 22% looks far out of reach for the company as the underlying market environment has turned out to be much weaker,” they said in a note.

Nokian’s profitability has come under pressure lately, not only due to weak sales in Russia, but also because of its heavy investment in a new U.S. factory, a new testing centre in Spain as well as a capacity increase for its heavy tyres production.

“These growth projects lay an important basis for our future,” Korhonen said, adding the new factory’s ramp up in Dayton had started successfully.

Its board proposed a dividend of 1.58 euros, also above the 1.55 euros analysts expected on average in the Refinitiv poll.