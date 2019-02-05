UPDATE 1-Tyre maker Nokian's Q4 profit falls

(Adds details, comments)

HELSINKI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres on Tuesday reported a 4.4 percent fall in fourth-quarter operating profit to 117.2 million euros ($133.85 million) hurt by currency exchange rates.

The profit topped the median forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts where forecasts ranging from 107 million to 118 million.

Nokian, which has a large plant in Russia and a smaller one in Finland, said 2019 sales on a constant currency basis are expected to grow while operating profit should be similar to 2018.

The company said exchange rates cut 67.2 million euros from its sales in 2018. Some 60 percent of its sales are generated outside of the eurozone, with a significant share coming from Russia.

It reported sales growth of 1.5 percent for 2018.

“The growth was driven by Passenger Car Tyres, despite the negative impact of a delayed summer and lower new car sales in Sweden and Norway,” Chief Executive Hille Korhonen said in a statement.

Nokian warned operating profit in 2019 will include significant additional operating costs driven especially by the its U.S. factory ramp-up, capacity expansion of heavy tyres production in Finland as well as the building of a testing centre in Spain.

Shares in Nokian Tyres were flat at 29.29 euros by 1241 GMT.