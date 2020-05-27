Hot Stocks
Finnish tyre maker Nokian shares rally on CEO change

May 27 (Reuters) - Shares in Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres Plc jumped on Wednesday on hopes new chief executive can halt a fall in profits and boost the value of the company.

Shares in Nokian jumped over 20% on the news and were up 15% at 21.69 euros in morning trading.

Nokian said late on Tuesday its board has appointed Jukka Moisio as chief executive, taking over from Hille Korhonen, whose three-year tenure was marked by decline of almost 50% in the company’s value.

In contrast, Moisio grew the share price of packaging firm Huhtamaki more than 5-fold during his 11-year tenure there which ended in April 2019.

“Moisio has strong and successful evidence of increasing the shareholder value of a consumer product company,” Inderes analyst Joonas Korkiakoski said in a note. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn, Estonia; editing by Jason Neely)

