Nokian Tyres to boost production capacity in Finland

HELSINKI, June 15 (Reuters) - Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres is planning to increase its passenger car tyre production capacity at its Finnish factory by 30 percent by changing work shifts, the company said on Friday.

* The company’s passenger car tyre production in the Nokia factory is currently running three shifts five days a week, and in the future it will run four shifts six days a week.

* About 80 new people will be hired to the factory.

* The new shift pattern will start at the latest in the beginning of 2019.

* Nokian, which is known for its studded winter tyres, has its main plant in Russia and it is looking to build a new factory in the United States. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)