Company News
February 28, 2019 / 11:50 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nomad Foods quarterly sales beat estimates

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Nomad Foods Ltd on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, as the frozen food maker benefited from acquisitions of Aunt Bessie’s and Goodfella’s.

Net income rose to €40.8 million ($46.6 million) in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from €27.3 million, a year earlier.

The company’s revenue rose 21 percent to €614.8 million, beating analysts’ estimate of €588.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitv. ($1 = 0.8763 euros) (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below