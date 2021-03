TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings said on Tuesday it would launch an investment management division to replace its asset management and merchant banking divisions on April 1 as part of an effort to boost private equity business.

Japan’s biggest brokerage and investment also said Kentaro Okuda, CEO of Nomura Holdings, will co-serve as president of Nomura Securities. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)