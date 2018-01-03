FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 3, 2018 / 8:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nomura hires former Barclays banker as Asia head of infra investment banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nomura Holdings has appointed former Barclays banker Anoop Chaudhry as head of infrastructure and utilities sectors in its investment banking team in Asia excluding Japan, according to an internal memo.

Chaudhry worked as group head of Asia Pacific utilities and infrastructure at Barclays, and before that he had worked with global investment banks including Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse, said the memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Nomura, Japan’s biggest brokerage and investment banking group, declined to comment. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
