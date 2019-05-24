Japan's Nomura Holdings to brief media on information leak, CEO to attend

TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nomura Holdings will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT) about a recent information leak, it said on Friday, adding that Chief Executive Koji Nagai would attend.

The briefing comes a day after Japan’s largest brokerage said it had conducted an investigation into an incident, saying information related to listing and delisting criteria currently under review by the Tokyo Stock Exchange had been handled improperly. (Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Anshuman Daga)