MOVES-Nomura hires StanChart executive as southeast Asia investment bank head

SINGAPORE, April 7 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings has hired Sarab Bhutani from Standard Chartered as head of its southeast Asian investment banking business, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Bhutani joins Nomura after spending more than a decade at Standard Chartered, where he held several roles including global head of general industries and regional head of financial sponsors.

Bhutani, who has over 24 years of investment banking and corporate banking experience, is based in Singapore and will report to Kenji Teshima, Nomura’s head of investment banking for Asia ex-Japan.

Bhutani replaces Kelvin Ho, who took on the role of country head of Nomura Singapore from April 1, the memo said.

A Nomura spokesman confirmed the content of the memo. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga Editing by David Holmes)