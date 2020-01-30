Financials
January 30, 2020 / 6:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan's Nomura posts fourth straight quarterly profit

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan’s biggest brokerage and investment bank, posted on Thursday a 57.1 billion yen ($520.5 million) third-quarter net profit, marking a fourth straight quarterly profit.

Nomura, which is in the midst of a management reshuffle, had recorded a 95.3 billion yen net loss in the same period last year, its heaviest quarterly loss in nearly a decade, due to a big write-off in its wholesale business. ($1 = 109.7000 yen) (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

