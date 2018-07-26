Nomura Q1 net profit tumbles 91 percent

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan’s No.1 brokerage and investment bank, said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit slumped 91 percent as its wholesale division lost money amid slow fixed income and equity trading.

Nomura said in a statement its April-June net profit was 5.2 billion yen ($46.99 million) versus 56.9 billion yen a year earlier.

The result compared with a 52.50 billion yen estimate of one analyst polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)