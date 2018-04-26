Nomura Q4 profit slides 63 pct as retail investor risk appetite falls

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan’s biggest brokerage and investment bank, said on Thursday its fourth-quarter net profit dropped 63 percent as risk appetite among retail clients fell amid volatile markets.

Nomura said in a statement its net profit for the three months ended March was 22.7 billion yen ($207.61 million), versus 61.3 billion yen a year earlier.

Nomura also said it would buy back its own shares worth up to 70 billion yen, or 2.7 percent of its outstanding shares.