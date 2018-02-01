UPDATE 1-Nomura Q3 net profit up 25 pct on domestic retail strength

* Q3 net profit 88 bln yen vs 70.3 bln yen in year-ago period

* Retail division pretax profit up 21 pct to 31.3 bln yen

* Wholesale pretax profit down 70 pct to 14 bln yen

* International operations pretax profit down 94.5 percent (Adds details of division performance, international business)

By Thomas Wilson

TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan’s biggest brokerage and investment bank, said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit rose 25 percent as a strong global equities market boosted its domestic-focused retail division.

Nomura said in a statement its October-December net profit rose to 88 billion yen ($804.8 million), compared with 70.3 billion yen a year ago.

Nomura’s key retail division, which serves mostly individual Japanese investors, saw pretax profit for the quarter rise 21 percent from a year earlier to 31.3 billion yen as investors traded greater amounts of stocks, as well as lapped up insurance products and discretionary investments.

The unit was buoyed by strength in domestic and global equities markets. The benchmark Nikkei average grew 12 percent in the third quarter.

Still, Nomura’s wholesale division, which includes global markets and investment banking, saw pretax profit slump 70 percent from a year earlier to 14 billion yen as the brokerage paid more bonuses and bond trading remained flat amid low volatility.

The unit’s performance saw pretax profit at Nomura’s overseas division fall 94.5 percent to 1.7 billion yen, drawing focus on the brokerage’s efforts to earn more stable income overseas through services such as mergers-and-acquisitions advisory.