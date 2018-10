Oct 16 (Reuters) - A unit of Nomura Holdings Inc has agreed to pay $480 million to resolve civil claims by the U.S. government that it misled investors in marketing residential mortgage-backed securities, U.S. authorities announced Tuesday.

Authorities said that from 2006 to 2007, Nomura knowingly securitized defective mortgage loans and misled investors about their quality. The settlement stems from an investigation by federal prosecutors in New York. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)