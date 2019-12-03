Nomura will speed up structural reforms, incoming CEO Okuda says

TOKYO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc will speed up structural reforms, the incoming chief executive of Japan’s biggest brokerage said on Tuesday, adding there was no guarantee a top player in the financial industry today could stay in that position in future.

“I have a sense of crisis over whether today’s main players in the financial industry can remain so down the road,” co-chief operating officer Kentaro Okuda told a gathering of investors, a day after he was named to succeed CEO Koji Nagai. (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)