MOVES-Nomura names Ravi Raju as head of international wealth management business

SINGAPORE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nomura Holdings Inc has named veteran banker Ravi Raju as the head of its international wealth management business, as the financial services group seeks to tap a bigger share of Asia’s fast-growing wealth.

In this newly created role, Singapore-based Raju will be responsible for expanding the wealth management division in Asia, ex-Japan, Nomura said in a statement on Thursday.

Raju has nearly three decades of experience in financial markets. In his last role, he was the head of ultra high net worth and global family office in Asia Pacific at UBS.

Previously, he had a decade-long stint at Deutsche Bank. Raju will work closely with Nomura’s global markets and investment banking businesses to develop products, especially for entrepreneurs, family offices and external asset managers. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Rashmi Aich)