Dec 22 (Reuters) - Japanese investment bank Nomura Co Ltd named Nihal Elkafrawi as managing director and head of client coverage for the Middle East and North Africa regions.

Elkafrawi worked at the National Bank of Abu Dhabi as global head of the financial institutions group before joining Nomura.

