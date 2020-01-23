MOVES-Nomura hires ex-UBS banker as Asia M&A joint head

HONG KONG, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Japanese investment bank Nomura has hired an ex-UBS banker as managing director and joint head of M&A for Asia excluding Japan, according to an internal memo.

Pei Shen Chou, who was most recently UBS’s co-head of all industries group and head of natural resources for Asia, started his new role on Thursday, according to the Nomura memo seen by Reuters.

Based in Hong Kong, Chou will report to Nomura’s global head of M&A Shinsuke Tsunoda and chief of investment banking for Asia excluding Japan Kenji Teshima.

A Nomura spokesman confirmed the content of the memo.

Chou, with a banking career of more than 20 years, covered general industrials, natural resources, and power utilities & infrastructure sectors for UBS.

His prior roles include co-head of M&A Asia Pacific at UBS, and China head of M&A at Deutsche Bank. He had worked in London, Frankfurt and New York before relocating to Hong Kong. (Reporting by Kane Wu, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)