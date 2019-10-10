MOVES-Nomura hires former Telecom Italia CEO Patuano as adviser

MILAN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Nomura has hired former Telecom Italia Chief Executive Marco Patuano as senior adviser for European investment banking with a focus on Italy, the Japanese banking group said on Thursday.

Patuano spent more than 26 years at Italy’s former telecoms monopoly, ultimately as CEO from 2011 to 2016.

He went on to become CEO of Edizione in January 2017, leading the Benetton family holding company that controls infrastructure group Atlantia. He stepped down at Edizione in June.