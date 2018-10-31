UPDATE 1-Nomura posts Q2 loss on U.S. settlement, slump in wholesale and retail profits

* Q2 net loss Y11.2 bln vs profit Y51.9 bln a year earlier

* Books Y20 bln charge related to U.S. settlement

* Profits at wholesale and retail divisions tumble (Updates with details of results)

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings, Japan’s biggest brokerage and investment bank, posted its first quarterly loss in over two years as it booked a previously flagged 20 billion yen charge for a U.S. settlement and as profits from operations slumped.

Nomura said in a statement it posted a net loss of 11.2 billion yen ($98.90 million) for its second quarter ended in September, versus a 51.9 billion yen profit a year earlier.

SMBC Nikko Securities had estimated a net loss of 2.9 billion yen for the quarter.

Pre-tax profit at the wholesale division, which serves corporations and institutional investors, fell 71 percent from a year earlier to 4.9 billion yen, hurt by weak fixed-income revenues in the United States and Europe.

Its overseas business has now posted three consecutive quarters of pre-tax losses, with losses from Americas and Europe widening from the previous quarter.

Pre-tax profit at its retail division halved year-on-year to 12.2 billion yen.

Earlier this month, Nomura agreed to pay $480 million to resolve civil claims by the U.S. government that it misled investors in marketing residential mortgage-backed securities. The company had said it estimated the settlement would result in about 20 billion yen impact on its second-quarter results. ($1 = 113.2500 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)