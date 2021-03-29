Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Nomura still has positions to unwind -Bloomberg citing Japan govt official

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc, which on Monday flagged a possible $2 billion loss at a U.S. subsidiary, still has positions to unwind and they should be properly dealt with, Bloomberg quoted a senior Financial Services Agency official as saying.

Nomura, Japan’s biggest brokerage and investment bank, said in a statement the $2 billion hit derived from transactions with a U.S. client.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up