Non-mining jobs at sand and gravel plant are subject to OSHA's jurisdiction – 2nd Circuit

Federally regulated mines can be investigated and fined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for safety violations involving non-mining operations, a federal appeals court held on Monday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated more than $500,000 in fines that OSHA imposed in November 2009 against Cranesville Aggregate Cos, a sand and gravel mining company doing business near Schenectady, New York.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BFNT6d