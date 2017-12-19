FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 19, 2017 / 1:26 AM / in 15 hours

Non-mining jobs at sand and gravel plant are subject to OSHA's jurisdiction – 2nd Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Federally regulated mines can be investigated and fined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for safety violations involving non-mining operations, a federal appeals court held on Monday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated more than $500,000 in fines that OSHA imposed in November 2009 against Cranesville Aggregate Cos, a sand and gravel mining company doing business near Schenectady, New York.

