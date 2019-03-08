Non-Standard Finance still looking to buy rival Provident after rejected bid

March 8 (Reuters) - Subprime lender Non-Standard Finance Plc (NSF) said on Friday that it was still looking to buy and transform Provident Financial Plc, even after its bigger rival rejected its unsolicited 1.3 billion pound takeover offer.

NSF, known for giving credit to people who do not meet the lending criteria of mainstream lenders, also reported a pretax loss of 1.6 million pounds ($2.09 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared to a pretax loss of 13 million pounds, a year earlier.

The latest year was helped by a bigger loan book and more customers.

NSF brought forward the publication of its results citing feedback from investors.