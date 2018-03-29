FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2018 / 10:03 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Dubai-based Noor Bank plans roadshows next week for sukuk

DUBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Dubai-based Noor Bank plans to start roadshows next week for a benchmark-sized sukuk, according to a source familiar with the matter. A benchmark issue is usually around $500 million.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered are arranging the issue, which will likely have a five year duration, the source said.

Activity in the Islamic bond market has been relatively brisk this month, with Dubai-based airline Emirates, Saudi Arabia’s Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co and the government of Sharjah all issuing sukuk. Most recently, Bahrain this week issued a $1 billion sukuk.

Since chief executive John Iossifidis joined Noor in April last year, the bank has undertaken a turnaround plan, including moving away from unsecured lending to small and medium-sized enterprises and shifting the focus of its retail business more towards affluent consumer clients.

The government of Dubai, members of the emirate’s ruling family and a select group of United Arab Emirates nationals own 88.3 percent of the bank’s shares in aggregate, according to its website. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Ghaida Ghantous and Mark Potter)

