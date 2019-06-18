Norbord temporarily halts production at Alberta's High Level mill

June 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s Norbord Inc , the world’s largest producer of oriented strand board (OSB), said on Tuesday it has temporarily suspended production at its mill in High Level, Alberta, due to wildfires in the nearby region.

The company said the move was in accordance with an evacuation order on Monday in MacKenzie County due to wildfire.

All mill employees have been safely evacuated and no injuries have been reported so far, Norbord said, adding that it also expects an evacuation order for the town of High Level.

Earlier in May, the company had suspended production at the mill to comply with evacuation orders following wildfires within 5 km of the town.