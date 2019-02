HELSINKI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Nordea, the Nordic region’s biggest bank, posted on Wednesday a smaller-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter operating profit, citing cost cuts.

Operating profit at Nordea fell 13 percent from a year ago to 689 million euros, beating analysts’ average expectation of 656 million in a Reuters poll.

Nordea proposed dividend of 0.69 euros per share, compared witht analysts’ forecasts ranging from 0.69 to 0.73 euros. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki and Anne Kauranen)