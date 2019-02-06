UPDATE 1-Nordea Q4 profit tops forecast, says cost cuts on track

(Adds detail, background)

HELSINKI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Nordea, the Nordic region’s biggest bank, posted on Wednesday a smaller-than-expected fall in fourth-quarter operating profit, citing cost cuts and rising interest income.

Operating profit at Nordea fell 13 percent from a year ago to 689 million euros ($785 million), beating the mean forecast for 656 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

“We are well on track to reach our 2021 target to reduce costs by 3 percent compared to 2018 and in 2019 the target is to have lower costs than in 2018, adjusted for non-recurring costs,” Chief Executive Casper von Koskull said in a statement.

Nordea’s net interest income rose to 1.13 billion euros, beating the highest estimate in the poll of analysts, as lending volumes continued to improve, especially in Norway, and “a correction” in deposit guarantee fees boosted income in its personal banking business.

Loan and credit losses totalled 30 million euros in the quarter, less than half compared to the 69 million seen by analysts.

“Our expectation for the coming quarters is that net losses will remain low and around the average level for 2018,” the bank said.

Nordea proposed dividend of 0.69 euros per share, compared with analysts’ forecasts ranging from 0.69 to 0.73 euros. ($1 = 0.8776 euros) (Reporting by Tarmo Virki and Anne Kauranen; editing by Niklas Pollard)