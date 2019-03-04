Nordea received some 700 mln euros in suspicious transactions -Finnish TV

HELSINKI, March 4 (Reuters) - Nordea, the Nordic region’s largest bank, received some 700 million euros ($793 million) in suspicious transactions between 2005 and 2017, Finnish broadcaster Yle reported on Monday.

Nordea declined to comment about the allegations made in the programme. Its shares had fallen on Monday on concerns that the bank could get caught up in allegations of money laundering. ($1 = 0.8833 euros) (Reporting by Anne Kauranen in Helsinki and Johan Ahlander in Stockholm, writing by Gwladys Fouche in Oslo Editing by Keith Weir)