Nordea shares tumble 6 pct on planned money-laundering broadcast

HELSINKI, March 4 (Reuters) - Shares in Nordea, the Nordic region’s biggest bank, were down more than 6 percent early on Monday after Finnish public broadcaster Yle announced it would air a program later in the day containing allegations of money-laundering through the bank.

Yle said a large data leak showed that hundreds of millions of euros from suspicious sources had moved through Nordea, without giving any specific details.

Contacted by Reuters, Nordea declined to comment. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen in Helsinki, Johan Ahlander in Stockholm; editing by Jason Neely)