Nordea takes 1.3-billion one-offs hit as new CEO takes over

HELSINKI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Nordea Bank, one of the Nordic region’s top lenders, announced on Thursday surprise one-offs which will have a negative impact of 1.3 billion euros ($1.45 billion) on its third-quarter result.

Shares in Nordea and most other Nordic banks have tumbled this year as they came under intense scrutiny after Danske Bank became embroiled in a big money-laundering scandal at its Estonian branch.

Nordea has also struggled with declining profitability and on Thursday it said its operating loss was 421 million euros in the quarter. ($1 = 0.8980 euros) (Reporting by Anne Kauranen and Tarmo Virki)