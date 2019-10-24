Financials
October 24, 2019 / 4:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nordea takes 1.3-billion one-offs hit as new CEO takes over

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Nordea Bank, one of the Nordic region’s top lenders, announced on Thursday surprise one-offs which will have a negative impact of 1.3 billion euros ($1.45 billion) on its third-quarter result.

Shares in Nordea and most other Nordic banks have tumbled this year as they came under intense scrutiny after Danske Bank became embroiled in a big money-laundering scandal at its Estonian branch.

Nordea has also struggled with declining profitability and on Thursday it said its operating loss was 421 million euros in the quarter. ($1 = 0.8980 euros) (Reporting by Anne Kauranen and Tarmo Virki)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below