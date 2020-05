May 28 (Reuters) - Nordea Bank is ready for “the storms” thanks to its strong capital position, Chief Executive Frank Vang-Jensen said in a video address to shareholders published late on Thursday.

“In these uncertain times businesses need solid ground under their feet. Our very strong capital position and robust liquidity position enable us to navigate even through the storms,” Vang-Jensen said. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)