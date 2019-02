Feb 7 (Reuters) - The largest Nordic bank Nordea has nominated Torbjorn Magnusson, incoming chief executive of its largest shareholder Sampo, to take over as chairman from Bjorn Wahlroos, who will step down.

Separately Sampo said Magnusson would take over as its CEO from the beginning of 2020.

Nordea is due to hold its annual shareholders’ meeting to confirm the appointment on March 28. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Jan Harvey)