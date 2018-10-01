UPDATE 1-Nordea sees room for 'tactical' M&A after HQ move -CEO

(Adds comments, background)

By Jussi Rosendahl and Anne Kauranen

HELSINKI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Nordea, the Nordic region’s biggest bank, will focus on improving and expanding its IT systems in the near term but might still make “tactical” M&A moves in the region, CEO Casper von Koskull told Reuters.

Nordea on Monday become the largest company run out of Finland, overtaking Nokia in market value, as the bank moved its headquarters to Finland from Sweden in a bid to avoid tougher rules and cut costs.

Following the move, von Koskull said the bank was focused on reforming its banking platform and developing new digital services, a plan that has included major job cuts and IT investments.

“The focus is to become a true digital bank ... but that might of course include tactical moves,” von Koskull told Reuters, pointing to Nordea’s recent plan to buy Norwegian Gjensidige’s online banking business for about $673 million.

Asked about any plans to return to talks with Dutch lender ABN Amro, von Koskull said the idea was not topical at the moment. Nordea had talks about a possible merger with ABN’s owners in 2016.

Nordea’s headquarters move, which the bank said was not expected to have any immediate impact on the bank’s personnel or customers, has drawn strong criticism in Sweden.

Nordea is looking to save about 1 billion euros as it doesn’t have to comply with Swedish regulations.

The bank also wanted a level playing field with rivals supervised by the European Central Bank. Finland is in the euro zone while Sweden is not.

Nordea has a balance sheet of around 600 billion euros, which is close to three times Finland’s annual economic output. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Anne Kauranen; editing by Niklas Pollard and Jason Neely)