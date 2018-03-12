FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 12, 2018 / 9:37 AM / in 13 hours

Swedbank Robur says to support Nordea HQ move to Finland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 12 (Reuters) - Swedbank Robur, a large Nordea owner, said on Monday it would vote in favour of a proposal to move the bank’s headquarters to Finland from Sweden at the lender’s annual general meeting on Thursday.

Mutual fund manager Swebank Robur, wholly owned by Swedbank , is Nordea’s fourth biggest owner, with a 2.5 percent stake at the end of last month, according to ownership records on Nordea’s website.

Nordea announced the plan, backed by main owner Sampo , a Finnish insurer, last year, saying it wanted a level playing field with rivals supervised by the European Central Bank. Unlike Sweden, Finland is a member of the European banking union.

Alecta, the third largest Nordea owner with a 2.9 percent stake, would also support the move, a spokesperson told Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter. Alecta was not immediately available for comment.

AMF Insurance & Funds, Nordea’s 8th-biggest owner with a 1.6 percent stake, last week said it would vote against the proposal.

Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.