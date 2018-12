STOCKHOLM, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Activist investor Cevian Capital has built a stake of 2.3 percent in Nordea, the Nordic region’s largest bank, Cevian said on Friday.

“Cevian sees significant value potential in Nordea,” co-founder Christer Gardell said in a statement. “We will work with Nordea’s owners, board of directors and management to realize this value potential without unnecessary time delay.”

Cevian also said it intended to join Nordea’s nomination board. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)