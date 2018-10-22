FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 22, 2018 / 4:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Finnish police receive Nordea Bank report from Hermitage Capital

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has been sent information on Nordea Bank from Hermitage Capital Management, a spokesman for the Nordic bank confirmed on Monday.

Hermitage last week lodged money laundering accusations against Nordea with Sweden’s Economic Crime Authority, sending the bank’s shares down 2.7 percent on Wednesday.

The NBI said in a Twitter post on Monday that it had received a report from Hermitage but declined to provide further detail.

“We are aware of the report but have not seen it,” a Nordea spokesman told Reuters, adding that the bank cooperates closely with authorities in all countries where Nordea operates.

Hermitage founder and CEO Bill Browder did not respond to an emailed request for comment, but he was quoted by Finland’s largest daily paper, Helsingin Sanomat, as saying he had filed a report on Nordea to the Finnish authorities on Monday.

NBI’s interim chief Tero Kurenmaa confirmed to the paper that the agency had received the report.

Browder also told Swedish daily DN that Hermitage had provided new information relating to Nordea.

“This means that the scope of what we identified as assets linked to money laundering in Nordea swells to more than 400 million dollars,” he told the paper.

In its report to the Swedish authorities, Hermitage had mentioned payments worth $175 million. (1 euro = $1.1475) (Reporting by Anne Kauranen and Jussi Rosendahl Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.