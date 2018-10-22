Finnish police receive Nordea Bank report from Hermitage Capital

HELSINKI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has been sent information on Nordea Bank from Hermitage Capital Management, a spokesman for the Nordic bank confirmed on Monday.

Hermitage last week lodged money laundering accusations against Nordea with Sweden’s Economic Crime Authority, sending the bank’s shares down 2.7 percent on Wednesday.

The NBI said in a Twitter post on Monday that it had received a report from Hermitage but declined to provide further detail.

“We are aware of the report but have not seen it,” a Nordea spokesman told Reuters, adding that the bank cooperates closely with authorities in all countries where Nordea operates.

Hermitage founder and CEO Bill Browder did not respond to an emailed request for comment, but he was quoted by Finland’s largest daily paper, Helsingin Sanomat, as saying he had filed a report on Nordea to the Finnish authorities on Monday.

NBI’s interim chief Tero Kurenmaa confirmed to the paper that the agency had received the report.

Browder also told Swedish daily DN that Hermitage had provided new information relating to Nordea.

“This means that the scope of what we identified as assets linked to money laundering in Nordea swells to more than 400 million dollars,” he told the paper.

In its report to the Swedish authorities, Hermitage had mentioned payments worth $175 million. (1 euro = $1.1475) (Reporting by Anne Kauranen and Jussi Rosendahl Editing by David Goodman)