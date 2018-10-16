FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 5:39 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Nordea says it is aware of Hermitage allegations over anti-money laundering rules

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Nordic banking group Nordea said on Tuesday it was aware of an allegation by Hermitage Capital Management that it had breached anti money-laundering regulations and said that it reported all suspicious transactions to authorities.

“We are aware of the report, and at Nordea we work closely with the relevant authorities in the countries in which we operate, including the Nordic Financial Intelligence Units,” Nordea said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

“In any cases where we deem it to be suspicious transactions, we report it to the authorities for them to take forward.” (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Adrian Croft)

