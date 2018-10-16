FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 4:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Swedish economic crime body says received report that Nordea breached money laundering rules

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Economic Crime Authority said on Tuesday it received documents from Hermitage Capital Management purporting to show that Nordic bank Nordea breached its responsibilities under anti-money laundering laws.

“We have received documents from Hermitage regarding money-laundering and we’re evaluating which authority should handle this,” a spokesman for the body told Reuters.

He said it had not yet opened a formal investigation.

Nordea had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Teis Jensen; editing by John Stonestreet)

